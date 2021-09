EAST RUTHERFORD - Joe Judge was just being as candid as possible, and certainly not trying to predict gloom and doom for Nick Gates and his NFL future. The Giants' captain and offensive lineman remains in a Northern Virginia hospital after sustaining a gruesome leg injury in a game against the Washington Football Team last Thursday night. He has already undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture of his lower leg, and the expectation is that several additional procedures will be required to accelerate his recovery and the rehabilitation process.

