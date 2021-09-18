Investigation ongoing into single fatality in US Hwy 12 crash

On Sept. 15, at approximately 1320 hours (1:20 p.m.), the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on US Highway 12, at milepost 24. William R. Jared, of Weippe, was driving a 1995 Kenworth logging truck eastbound on Highway 12. Jared drove off the right shoulder, came back onto the road and crossed the center line and the west lanes. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, down an embankment and came to rest near the edge of the Clearwater River. Jared was pronounced deceased at the scene. His seatbelt was not in use. The trailer was recovered from the scene and the tractor will be recovered tomorrow morning. The roadway was shut down periodically through the investigation. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing.