CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Investigation ongoing into single fatality in US Hwy 12 crash

idahocountyfreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 15, at approximately 1320 hours (1:20 p.m.), the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on US Highway 12, at milepost 24. William R. Jared, of Weippe, was driving a 1995 Kenworth logging truck eastbound on Highway 12. Jared drove off the right shoulder, came back onto the road and crossed the center line and the west lanes. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, down an embankment and came to rest near the edge of the Clearwater River. Jared was pronounced deceased at the scene. His seatbelt was not in use. The trailer was recovered from the scene and the tractor will be recovered tomorrow morning. The roadway was shut down periodically through the investigation. Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Local
Idaho Accidents
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Weippe, ID
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Us Hwy#The Idaho State Police#Kenworth

Comments / 0

Community Policy