Knoxville Football Makes Progress But Still Falls To Fairfield

It was another strong effort, but the Knoxville Football Squad still fell short to Fairfield on Friday night 42-22 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers fell behind in the first half 28-7. The seven scored on a Gavin Montalvo 95 yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the 2nd quarter. In the second half, the Panthers controlled the time of possession, but costly penalties derailed drives that could have made the game closer. T.J. DeJong scored on a 12 yard touchdown and Noah Keefer scrambled for an 11 yard touchdown to cap off the scoring. Coach Eric Kellar told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was a strong effort again for his team, but just not enough stops on defense and not taking advantage of chances on offense.