Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 15 – 16,2021

09/17/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/15/21

210915041 Citizen Assist Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : 18:57 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:18 Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 210915042 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:38 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 210915043 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: 210915044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : PROSPERITY Ln & WILDFANG Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:46 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:35 Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 210915045 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:31 Synopsis: 210915046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : BLACKFOOT ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:04 Synopsis: 210915047 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 210915048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:05 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 210915049 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: 22:33 Time Arrived : 22:35 Time Completed : 22:58 Synopsis: 210915050 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Concord Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 02:38 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:33 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:03 Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation. Two passengers were arrested for possession of controlled substance. 210915051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:05 Synopsis: 210915052 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Rodeo Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:19 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:19 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:03 Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:41 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: 210915053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 23:32 Synopsis: 210915054 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Pioneer Blvd & NB I15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 01:04 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. 210916001 Civil Matter Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:58 Synopsis: 210916002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:58 Time Completed : 02:58 Synopsis: 210916003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:02 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: 210916004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:14 Time Completed : 03:15 Synopsis: 210916005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:22 Time Completed : 03:23 Synopsis: 210916006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:32 Synopsis: 210916007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:43 Synopsis: 210916008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:43 Synopsis: 210916009 Identification Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:43 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: 210916010 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:57 Time Completed : 04:03 Synopsis: 210916011 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 210916012 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 210916013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21ACO2841 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 21ACO2842 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 21MCC3607 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:32 Synopsis: 21MCC3608 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:31 Time Completed : 22:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3609 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 22:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:44 Synopsis: 21MDC0507 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:26 Time Completed : 06:11 Unit: J8 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: An inmate in housing refused to return his tray unless he got a phone call. The inmate was moved to safe holding (102).