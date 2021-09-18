CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mesquite, NV

Mesquite Police Department Log Sept 15 – 16,2021

By Abbey Snow
Mesquite Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article09/17/21 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 09/15/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210915041 Citizen Assist Incident Address : S Lower Flat Top Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: W Oliver, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:26 Time Arrived : 19:28 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : 18:57 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:22 Time Completed : 19:33 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:18 Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 19:13 Time Arrived : 19:19 Time Completed : 19:21 Synopsis: 210915042 Citizen Assist Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:24 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 19:26 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:50 Time Dispatched: 19:38 Time Arrived : 19:40 Time Completed : 20:57 Synopsis: 210915043 Civil Dispute Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:05 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:13 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 19:00 Time Arrived : 19:00 Time Completed : 19:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 18:59 Time Arrived : 19:04 Time Completed : 19:11 Synopsis: 210915044 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : PROSPERITY Ln & WILDFANG Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:33 Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:46 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 19:27 Time Dispatched: 19:35 Time Arrived : 19:38 Time Completed : 19:45 Synopsis: 210915045 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:23 Time Completed : 20:31 Synopsis: 210915046 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : BLACKFOOT ST Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney, J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:05 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:04 Synopsis: 210915047 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:10 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:11 Time Completed : 21:11 Synopsis: 210915048 Traffic Stop Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:05 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:52 Time Completed : 22:08 Synopsis: 210915049 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Whitey Lee Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: 22:33 Time Arrived : 22:35 Time Completed : 22:58 Synopsis: 210915050 Traffic Stop Incident Address : Concord Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes, J Rich, J Goodsell, J Cheney, J Cam Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:05 Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:33 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 02:38 Unit: P3 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:08 Time Completed : 22:33 Unit: P4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: 22:03 Time Arrived : 22:06 Time Completed : 22:35 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 21:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:02 Time Completed : 23:00 Synopsis: Officers conducted a traffic stop for a minor equipment violation. Two passengers were arrested for possession of controlled substance. 210915051 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:36 Time Dispatched: 23:00 Time Arrived : 23:00 Time Completed : 23:05 Synopsis: 210915052 Agency Assistance Incident Address : Rodeo Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:19 Time Completed : 23:21 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:05 Time Arrived : 23:11 Time Completed : 23:19 Unit: RES11 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: 23:03 Time Arrived : 23:05 Time Completed : 23:41 Unit: STA01 Time Reported: 22:56 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : Time Completed : 23:02 Synopsis: 210915053 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:31 Time Completed : 23:32 Synopsis: 210915054 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N Pioneer Blvd & NB I15 Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich, J Cheney Disposition : E Cleared by Adult Arrest Unit: A4 Time Reported: 23:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 01:33 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 23:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:58 Time Completed : 01:04 Synopsis: An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation. One adult male was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia. 210916001 Civil Matter Incident Address : Pulsipher Ln Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 01:38 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:44 Time Completed : 01:58 Synopsis: 210916002 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 02:58 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 02:58 Time Completed : 02:58 Synopsis: 210916003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:02 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:02 Time Completed : 03:07 Synopsis: 210916004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : W Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:14 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:14 Time Completed : 03:15 Synopsis: 210916005 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:22 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:22 Time Completed : 03:23 Synopsis: 210916006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Rich Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 03:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:31 Time Completed : 03:32 Synopsis: 210916007 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : N Sandhill Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Campos Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 03:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:34 Time Completed : 03:43 Synopsis: 210916008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:41 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:41 Time Completed : 03:43 Synopsis: 210916009 Identification Check Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:43 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:43 Time Completed : 03:47 Synopsis: 210916010 Person On Foot Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Cheney Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 03:57 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:57 Time Completed : 04:03 Synopsis: 210916011 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 210916012 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 210916013 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Z Wood Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B3 Time Reported: 05:56 Time Dispatched: 08:33 Time Arrived : 08:33 Time Completed : 09:03 Synopsis: 21ACO2841 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:50 Time Completed : 06:55 Synopsis: 21ACO2842 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Leavitt Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H3 Time Reported: 05:54 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:54 Time Completed : 06:49 Synopsis: 21MCC3607 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 21:24 Time Dispatched: 21:32 Time Arrived : 21:32 Time Completed : 21:32 Synopsis: 21MCC3608 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Chacon Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6173 Time Reported: 22:31 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:31 Time Completed : 22:40 Synopsis: 21MCC3609 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: K Frias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6194 Time Reported: 22:33 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:34 Time Completed : 22:44 Synopsis: 21MDC0507 Safe Cell Hold Jail Incident Address : Hillside Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Smith, J Macias Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: J5 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:26 Time Completed : 06:11 Unit: J8 Time Reported: 05:25 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 06:10 Time Completed : 06:50 Synopsis: An inmate in housing refused to return his tray unless he got a phone call. The inmate was moved to safe holding (102). For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 09/15/21` and `06:00:00 09/16/21` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report /sds/app/force/custom/rplwdal.18-6 ***

mesquitelocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

5 things to know about coronavirus booster shots

(CNN) — Booster shots are here, after much hoopla from the White House and a great deal of discussion and consideration from the teams of doctors and other experts who advise the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 2 million...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap Saturday with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mesquite, NV
Mesquite, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Police#Vandalism#A4 Time#Sage Way

Comments / 0

Community Policy