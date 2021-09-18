CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNI football vs. St. Thomas: Live stream, point spread, 3 keys to the game

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR FALLS — After a 34-16 comeback win at Sacramento State, No. 15 Northern Iowa (1-1) hosts St. Thomas (1-0) on Saturday for its home opener. Picked eighth in the Pioneer League’s preseason poll, the Tommies are coming off a 12-9 comeback win at Division-II Michigan Tech last week. A go-ahead field goal with 59 seconds remaining got St. Thomas its first win as an FCS program after previously playing at the Division-III level.

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
One of the most fascinating nonconference matchups of the 2021 college football season takes place in Week 2. Defending Pac-12 North champion Washington will travel to the Big House to take on Michigan in yet another high-profile battle between the Pac-12 and the Big Ten. Adding to the intrigue is the setting of Michigan Stadium at night, as this will be just the 10th time Michigan has played a home game under the lights in the iconic stadium.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa flexed its tenured Division-I muscle on FCS newcomer St. Thomas Saturday afternoon at the UNI-Dome, cruising to a 44-3 win. The Panthers (2-1) began their rout of the Tommies (1-1) with a dominant five-play, 52-yard drive on their first possession. Quarterback Theo Day — making his first start — completed his first pass for a gain of 7 yards to Deion McShane. Four plays later, Dom Williams — who ran for 73 yards on seven carries — followed blockers around the right side for a 36-yard touchdown.
Current Records: Connecticut 0-3; Army West Point 2-0 The Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. UConn will be hoping to build upon the 22-17 win they picked up against Army when they previously played in September of 2015.
Maryland has named its captains for their week 4 contest against Kent State. The announcement came via their Twitter account for football and the 3 players that got the nod are Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, and Carlos Carriere. Bennett is in his senior season and is already off to a...
After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There's been an interesting phenomenon at Central Connecticut State this week. Some players with things like nagging aches and sore ankles, maladies that might keep them out of a practice in other weeks, seem to have quickly healed. Seems like everybody wants to make sure they can play this week.
A dozen of the top area high school football games for Week 5 (Sept. 23-24). Note: Cedar Rapids Prairie has won its game at Ottumwa via forfeit. Time and place: 7:15 p.m. Thursday, at Kingston Stadium. Records and rankings: Senior is 3-1; Class 5A No. 2 Kennedy is 4-0. Overview:...
The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) make their return to the Coliseum on Saturday to host Oregon State in an attempt to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the season. It will be the first home game for USC since the firing of embattled head coach Clay Helton. Saturday will mark the first home game for interim head coach Donte Williams, an L.A. native.
