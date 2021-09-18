UNI football vs. St. Thomas: Live stream, point spread, 3 keys to the game
CEDAR FALLS — After a 34-16 comeback win at Sacramento State, No. 15 Northern Iowa (1-1) hosts St. Thomas (1-0) on Saturday for its home opener. Picked eighth in the Pioneer League’s preseason poll, the Tommies are coming off a 12-9 comeback win at Division-II Michigan Tech last week. A go-ahead field goal with 59 seconds remaining got St. Thomas its first win as an FCS program after previously playing at the Division-III level.www.thegazette.com
