UNI football vs. St. Thomas: Live stream, point spread, 3 keys to the game

Current Records: Connecticut 0-3; Army West Point 2-0 The Connecticut Huskies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Huskies and the Army West Point Black Knights will face off in an FBS Independents battle at noon ET on Saturday at Blaik Field at Michie Stadium. UConn will be hoping to build upon the 22-17 win they picked up against Army when they previously played in September of 2015.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO