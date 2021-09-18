The new-gen vineyard with rooms that's the most exciting place to be on the British wine scene
In the first lockdown (and the second and third? It’s a blur), Friday evening visits to my local wine shop became ritualised. If I wasn’t spending money on going out, then it was surely acceptable to spend more money on wine. This is where I first discovered Tillingham, a biodynamic wine outfit in East Sussex started by the former CEO of Gusbourne, a Kent winery. Its statement labels – in acid hues, with huge lettering or snazzy singular patterns – popped from the shelves. Tillingham’s rosé pet nat, a fizzy mouth bomb that is equal parts sweet, tangy and farmy, added pizzazz to my otherwise dull weeks that continued, seemingly forever, between TV and turmoil.www.telegraph.co.uk
