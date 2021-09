STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island public high school is the third best public high school in New York State and New York City, according to a new ranking. Niche -- a website dedicated to ranking and reviewing schools across the country -- has released its list of the best public high schools in New York. Staten Island Technical High School ranked third as the best public high school in the city and state.

