CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Thomas Tuchel tips Saul Niguez to handle culture shock of Premier League life

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ev1T_0c0ADyqz00
Saul Niguez has been backed to make the Premier League grade after a difficult Chelsea debut (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Thomas Tuchel has tipped Saul Niguez to handle his Premier League culture shock and thrive at Chelsea

Atletico Madrid loan midfielder Saul was replaced at half-time during his difficult Blues debut, as Chelsea overwhelmed Aston Villa 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old failed to hit the pace of the game or find his rhythm, and was withdrawn by boss Tuchel after a string of errant passes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfg8G_0c0ADyqz00
Thomas Tuchel has explained how Chelsea picked up Saul Niguez after a tough Blues debut (Kieran Cleeves/PA) (PA Wire)

German manager Tuchel insists Chelsea have total confidence in Saul realising his full potential in English football, once he settles into the Premier League swing.

“It takes maybe now a bit of time to get it off his shoulders but the good thing is he is of an age where he does not worry too much,” said Tuchel.

“He is self-confident and the good thing is everybody in the dressing room and in the club knows him very well and played many times against him.

“So there are no doubts. It just needs a bit of time and the best thing to react is what he did. He trains good and he trains with intensity and this will prepare him for the next time he is on the pitch for us.”

Romelu Lukaku’s brace and a neat finish from Mateo Kovacic proved enough for Chelsea to ease past Villa in west London on September 11.

Saul’s much-anticipated debut fell flat however, with the Spain star unable to find his niche.

Jorginho’s arrival off the bench at the interval steadied Chelsea’s ship and helped the Blues step towards victory.

Chelsea will make the trip to Tottenham on Sunday with N’Golo Kante’s return to fitness another boost in defensive midfield.

Saul could be left to bide his time before his next Chelsea appearance, but Tuchel has no qualms about his quality, or his character.

The Chelsea manager in fact revealed he and his players took the time to talk Saul through their very own early adaptations to the unique Premier League intensity.

“We have guys who experienced the same difficult start in the team, and this team is a very supportive team, so everybody shared their experiences also from their first matches in the Premier League,” said Tuchel.

“Me as a coach, the same. When I watched Premier League and was at the sideline in my first match against Wolverhampton this was another level of what I saw, and I had played already against Premier League teams in the Champions League.

“So if it comes up to you in every three days it is quite impressive and maybe a culture shock. We don’t doubt his quality and his ability to adapt.”

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid chief admits Saul Niguez wanted to leave

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed Saul Niguez did want to leave the club this summer. Spanish international Niguez as linked with a move away from the defending La Liga champions ahead of the 2021/22 campaign after slipping down the pecking order for Diego Simeone. Despite initial interest in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists Saul Niguez's dismal debut was 'completely my responsibility' after Chelsea loanee was subbed at half-time by new boss

Thomas Tuchel shouldered the blame as Saul Niguez suffered the ignominy of being replaced at half-time on his Chelsea debut. 'It was a hard decision but I had the feeling he struggled,' said Tuchel. 'There were some big mistakes, passing mistakes, easy ball losses which is very unusual for him. He struggled with the intensity. You could see he isn't fully adapted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Saul Niguez Names Two Chelsea Players That Have Impressed Him

Chelsea midfielder Saul Niguez has heaped praise upon attacking duo Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, saying that he has been impressed by the pair in training. The 26-year-old sealed a season-long loan move to Chelsea on deadline day and has been training with the club for over two weeks now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Thomas Tuchel Explains Why Saul Was Left on the Bench Against Zenit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his reasoning as to why Saul Niguez did not start the game against Zenit on Tuesday. The Blues were victorious in their first Champions League game since being crowned Champions in May. Both Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic were selected over Saul in the Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Saul Niguez is on a mission to impress at Chelsea, Emerson Royal finally has a home at Tottenham, and THAT Old Trafford comeback... meet the new (and not so new) boys ready for their first Premier League action

The Premier League is set to return this weekend and with it comes a host of new, and some not so new, faces. It is the first weekend of action since the summer transfer window slammed shut on August 31, and fans will be excited at the prospect of seeing deadline-day signings in action.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea Atletico Madrid#Aston Villa 3 0#German#The Premier League#Tottenham#Wolverhampton#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel loves that Chelsea are on the charge and can get even better as German heaps praise on 'ambitious' Romelu Lukaku after Aston Villa victory and warns Saul Niguez 'this is life at Chelsea'

Thomas Tuchel warmed to the flaws of this Chelsea victory as if they offered him greater signs of progress on his restless quest for perfection. There is often more to learn when the plan goes awry, and his team won despite mistakes and while making changes as they flexed between an international break and Tuesday's Champions League tie against Zenit St Petersburg followed by a derby at Tottenham.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Winning the Champions League with Chelsea has only made Thomas Tuchel want to win it again more

We’ve got a fever and the only cure is more trophies. This is one addiction that doesn’t need rehab. Shiny!. On the eve of the 2021-22 Champions League campaign, Thomas Tuchel, like most of his squad, has little interest in looking back on last season and the events of May 29. And not because those events were bad. Far from it. Chelsea won the Champions League, for the second time in our history, with Tuchel himself going that one last step further than the year before, when he took PSG to the final only to be defeated by Bayern Munich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea boss Tuchel admits Saul 'struggled'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits Saul Niguez struggled in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa. Romelu Lukaku struck twice, with Mateo Kovacic also scoring for the hosts. Tuchel said, "I had the feeling that he struggled. "There were some big mistakes, passing mistakes, and he struggled with the intensity. You...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Tribal Football

​Chelsea learn Atletico Madrid price to sign loanee Saul Niguez

Chelsea will have to pay roughly €40million if they wish to secure Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. The midfielder is at the Blues on loan for the rest of this season, and there is reportedly an option to make that deal permanent. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano weighed in on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Saul Niguez's first Chelsea outing was branded as 'garbage' and 'embarrassing'... but was it as bad as Thiago Silva's horror show at West Brom last season or these other disastrous Premier League debuts?

First impressions in football are crucial and a player's Premier League debut carries a lot of weight. Should a debutant play well, they will be instantly loved by the fans and relied upon by the manager. But should they play poorly they could be frozen out of the squad and taunted by their own supporters.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy