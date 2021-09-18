CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OSU Fraternity sponsors food drive to “take a bite out of hunger”

By Staff Report
 7 days ago
Oklahoma State University's Beta Epsilon chapter of Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity recently completed its biennial "Taking a Bite Out of Hunger" food drive to benefit Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center. Provided

The brothers of Sigma Lambda Delta International Fraternity at Oklahoma State University are making an impact on the community with their “Taking a Bite Out of Hunger” food drive.

Twice a year, the members of OSU’s Beta Epsilon chapter hand deliver collection bags to houses around town and asks people to fill them with non-perishable food and household items.

When the fraternity members pick the bags up a week later, they donate the items collected to local food banks.

It’s an effort the Betas started years ago to help fight hunger in Stillwater, member Jesse De La Rosa said. Their goal was to make it easier for people to make donations.

The organization was recognized with an OSU service award in 2018 for the program. They also received the Seeds of Change Award from Dream Action Oklahoma in 2019.

Over the course of 2021, the 23 members collected more than 3,000 pounds of food and donated it to Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center.

De La Rosa said it’s something they plan to continue so they’re constantly trying to find ways to improve the program.

Sigma Lambda Delta is a historically Latino-based organization established at the University of Iowa in 1986 based on principles of brotherhood, scholarship, community service and cultural awareness, he said. The organization bills itself as the largest multicultural fraternity in the nation.

OSU’s chapter was founded in 2011. Membership isn’t limited to Latino students.

“Our mission is to nurture and further a dynamic, values-based environment which utilizes our historically Latino based fraternity as a catalyst to better serve the needs and wants of all people,” De La Rosa said. “Here at the Beta Epsilon chapter of Oklahoma state university, despite being Latin-based, our membership has grown to include anyone and everyone that finds a brotherhood within our organization.”

They partnered with the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City last year to raise funds for programs supporting social and economic equality and lent their voices to support OK State Stands United and its List of Urgencies.

“Our brotherhood as a whole represent many different hats but the truest one at this moment is the cowboy’s … Together we can make sure this campus is more inclusive and safe for all,” they said in a post on the chapter Facebook page.

In March, the OSU Betas participated in a panel discussion sponsored by Sigma Lambda Beta International called “Where are you from? No, where are you really from?” It addressed discrimination against Asians and Asian-Americans by providing a safe platform for people of Asian descent to share their experiences.

Follow Oklahoma State Betas on Facebook or Instagram for more information about the chapter and its activities.

