Pastor's Column: May you find healing when it hurts the most

"I will speak of your goodness, all day long I will speak of your salvation." Psalm 71:1. I have been publicly preaching and teaching the Word for almost twenty years. Speaking the Gospel is my profession, my calling, my daily life. But one day I woke up with no voice. I had been intubated. I was on a ventilator. I had undergone a tracheostomy. I was connected to a life support machine known as ECMO. While the world moved on, I was still in a hospital bed for over six weeks fighting for my life. I was mostly sedated and unconscious through most of my battle with Covid pneumonia.

RELIGION ・ 21 HOURS AGO