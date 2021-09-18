Pastor's Column: May you find healing when it hurts the most
My sacrifice, O God, is a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart you, God, will not despise. A boy sat at the table a pile of crumpled up paper in the center. A clean white sheet sat before him. This time he cautiously made each fold, each crease meticulously made, checked and rechecked. For him this piece of paper was becoming the world’s fastest fighter jet. It would fly higher, faster, and longer than any plane had flown before. His excitement was visible in his every movement. There! Finished!www.baldwin-bulletin.com
Comments / 0