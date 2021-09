Logan Ryan left MetLife Stadium with an untested theory that the Broncos defense would have struggled to contain all the Giants playmakers. No one will ever know for sure — though it seems unlikely based on a small sample size — because the Ryan-led Giants defense failed to get a stop on so many third and fourth downs that the Broncos held a 10-minute advantage in time of possession in coasting to a 27-13 season-opening victory.

