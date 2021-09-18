CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space News: Take a 3D spin on Mars and track NASA’s Perseverance rover

By NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION
Lake County News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the next best thing to being on Mars: Two online interactive experiences let you check out Jezero Crater — the landing site and exploration locale for NASA’s Perseverance rover — without leaving our planet. One new experience, called “Explore with Perseverance,” allows you to follow along with the rover...

