CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghan Health Minister: Health Care Is 'On The Verge Of Collapse'

WJCT News
WJCT News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Wahid Majrooh is acting minister of public health in Afghanistan, and he faces two looming challenges: leading the country's COVID response and maintaining health-care services in the wake of the Taliban takeover in mid-August. The COVID situation is daunting: over 150,000 cases and 7,000 deaths so far. The overall...

news.wjct.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nursing Times

Leaders react to loss of separate care and mental health ministers

The remerging of the mental health and social care portfolios under one minister has received a mixed response from leaders in those fields. While some welcomed the move as an opportunity for greater integration between the two sectors, others felt the challenges facing both areas were too large to be managed by one government representative.
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

Ministers hide behind five myths about health and social care reform

Last week's package of announcements on National Insurance, health and social care, was bigger than most Budgets, substantially increasing the overall tax burden. And like most Budgets, it progressively unravels the more you look at it. Small wonder that MPs were given so little time to think about its implications;...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Aid#Health Care#The Afghan#Community Health#Covid#Taliban#Aljazeera Ajstream#Divasamad#Wahidmajrooh#The World Bank#Alhurranews#Sec#Mothers Children#Npr
healthing.ca

Que. health minister concerned by hospitalizations

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé flagged his concern over the recent increase in hospitalizations as the province reported 995 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths on Saturday. “We expected this with the start of the school year,” Dubé wrote on Twitter in regards to the rise in case numbers....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil health minister tests positive for the coronavirus

Brazil s health minister tested positive for the coronavirus in New York after President Jair Bolsonaro spoke at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.Brazil's government said in a statement that Marcelo Quiroga was in good health and would remain in isolation in the United States He got his first shot of coronavirus vaccine in January. Other members of Brazil’s government in New York tested negative for the virus, the statement said.Earlier on Tuesday, Bolsonaro spoke at the General Assembly, flouting the requirement for all attendees to be vaccinated against the virus. Ill last year with COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, Bolsonaro has said several times over the last week that he remains unvaccinated. He said getting a shot is a personal, medical decision.Queiroga was photographed side by side with Bolsonaro on several occasions this week. Tuesday morning he tweeted a picture with first lady Michele Bolsonaro.Queiroga had breakfast Monday with several employees of investment funds in New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsday

Require vaccines for health care workers

While we await the outcome of legal challenges to New York State’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, the fact remains that vaccination is society’s best defense against COVID-19. Long Island's hospitals remain firm in their support of full health care workforce vaccination to keep our staff, patients and communities safe.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

NY governor refusing to budge on vaccine mandate for nurses: You're replaceable

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul remained adamant that health care workers get vaccinated by Sept. 27 in the state or be replaced. "To all the healthcare providers, doctors and nurses in particular who are vaccinated, I say thank you. Because you are keeping true to your oath," Hochul said during a visit to Rochester Wednesday. "To those who won’t, we will be replacing people."
ROCHESTER, NY
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

 https://www.wjct.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy