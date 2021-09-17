Rosewood High Reports COVID Cluster Involving Football Players

GOLDSBORO – Wayne County Public Schools (WCPS) reported Friday a COVID-19 cluster involving seven members of the Rosewood High football team. “As positive cases are high in our communities, it is not surprising that we are seeing increased numbers in our schools,” states Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent. “Regardless of where it is contracted, any cases of COVID-19 that surface within our campus populations are concerning to our school district and local health officials. We appreciate the collaborative support of our school nurses and our local health department as we work together to help keep students and staff safe throughout this pandemic.”