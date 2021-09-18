Oscar Smith shut out for the first time since 2002 as St. John Bosco dominates Tigers

Oscar Smith quarterback Ethan Vasko is tackled by St. Jonathon Gruenke/Jonathon Gruenke

Oscar Smith High football teams are used to doling out shutouts.

But for the first time since 2002, the Tigers were the ones who got shut out.

Nationally ranked St. John Bosco of California handed the Tigers a 49-0 loss in front of a sold-out crowd of more than 7,000 fans at Beard-DeLong-Easley Stadium on Friday night. The Braves (5-0) came into the game ranked No. 2 in the SBLive Power 25 and No. 3 by MaxPreps and USA Today.

The last time the Tigers were shut out came twice in 2002. Nansemond River beat them 59-0 early in the season, and Western Branch followed with a 58-0 decision.

Oscar Smith, the top-ranked team in Hampton Roads, got the momentum early.

Tigers kick returner Jason Woodard got the crowd on its feet when he returned the opening kickoff 50 yards to the St. John Bosco 46.

Running back Kevon King ran the ball three consecutive times to move the ball to the Braves’ 30.

The Tigers were on the verge of becoming the first opponent to get a lead against St. John Bosco this season.

Following an incomplete pass, quarterback Ethan Vasko connected with wide receiver Amonte Jones for a 15-yard gain, but as he was trying to fight for more yards, he was hit and fumbled on the 20.

Two plays later, St. John Bosco running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke broke through the middle and outran the Tigers’ secondary for the touchdown.

After a four-and-out by Oscar Smith, the Braves added another score a short time later when quarterback Katin Houser threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Matayo Uiagalelei. Just like that, St. John Bosco led 14-0.

The Tigers couldn’t help but think about that first drive and what if they hadn’t fumbled.

“We got out there and showed them that we could definitely play ball with them and move it,” Oscar Smith coach Chris Scott said about the first drive. “And what national and championship teams do is they teach you, one little mistake here or there and they make you pay for it.”

Longtime St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro also said that turnover was huge early.

“When you’re out of town and playing a team from another state, you don’t know what to expect,” he said about the Tigers’ first drive. “They had a big kickoff and then the big runs. That’s a little to be expected because you’re feeling things out. But I think our kids played well in the red zone and got a stop. And then we got all the momentum after that with the big long run.”

St. John Bosco led 28-0 at the half and in the third quarter did the unthinkable when the Braves forced a running clock.

Despite the blowout, Scott was able to take away some positives.

“The thing I love is our guys kept fighting, no matter what,” he said. “That’s the thing that’s tough to do when you’re getting beat like that. They made us play every play, which I love. It doesn’t feel good, but we’ll get better by it.”

