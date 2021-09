DEDHAM, Mass.— The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to the Northeastern Huskies, 4-0, on Friday night at Dedham Field. Northeastern opened the game up early, with a 2-0 lead off two goals in the first frame from Mak Graves and Lexie Dunleavy. Sarah Coyle then got on the board in the second for the Huskies to push the lead to 3-0. Holy Cross held the Huskies scoreless in the third frame. Northeastern closed out the game with one more goal in the final frame from Caroline Sweeney to claim the 4-0 victory.

DEDHAM, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO