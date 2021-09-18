CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As COVID patients overcrowd hospitals, those with other medical issues wait for care

By Rebecca Carballo
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Jazz Paz learned that the 93-year-old woman she takes care of waited 24 hours for a hospital bed, she choked back tears. The woman’s family hired Paz, a retired nurse, to be a companion for the woman back in February. Paz found her absolutely endearing. She laughed at her quick-wit, keenly listened to her childhood stories about living through the Great Depression and was impressed that someone her age was exercising daily.

Comments / 7

Jacob111
7d ago

do me a favor, go to the cdc website, look up weekly covid related hospitalizations, compare it to the u.s. population of 330,000,000 and get on with your life

Richarf Mcnutt
7d ago

there's no such thing as covid 19. the vaccine was designed for population control worldwide. biggest fkn hoax ever perpetrated on the world.

