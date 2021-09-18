Farm Science Review to be Held September 21st – 23rd

Premier Communications Ask County For Assistance With Rural Broadband Internet Plan. (Le Mars) — During the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting held on Tuesday, officials with Premier Communications of Sioux Center informed the county governing board the communications company was awarded a grant amounting to $7.4 million dollars to install fiber optic high-speed broadband internet to rural regions of Plymouth County. Ryan Boone informed the supervisors the area would involve the rural regions of Le Mars, Merrill, Brunsville, Craig, and Struble. Boone says there are 1300 identified locations within the specified region. Boone says there is good news and disappointing news about the pending grant. The good news was the communications company was awarded the grant. However, the disappointing news was it was at a 35 percent level of funding, rather than the requested 50 percent. .

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO