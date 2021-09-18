CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Farm Science Review to be Held September 21st – 23rd

Cover picture for the articleFarm Science Review is coming up next week, September 21st – 23rd with lots of excitement in store for farmers young and old. There will be a lot of new equipment and technology to view as you walk around the show grounds and of course milk shakes and delicious sandwiches from the OSU student organizations. OSU also has some exciting areas for you to stop by and learn more about agricultural practices being studied at OSU and view some of the latest technology in action.

