Teachers and some state leaders say the state’s schools are bearing the brunt of the latest wave of COVID-19 that is infecting South Carolina. Classes and schools are going virtual again. Teachers are quitting. And those who remain are dealing with the fallout. School nurses are pleading with anyone who will listen that they are overwhelmed. In another angle to the story, a lawsuit was filed against Charleston County School District on its mask mandate. Meanwhile, Pfizer is saying its shot is safe for children 5-11.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 10 DAYS AGO