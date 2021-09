Now that the city council has filled Seth Bernard’s vacant seat with the selection of Joe George- attention now turns to finding the next city administrator. That position opened with the June 1st retirement of longtime administrator Jeff Rhodes. Currently Ken Tressler, the city’s director of administrative services, is serving in an interim capacity. The Mercer Group, a national personnel search firm, is handling the vetting of applicants and presented the council with a list of five finalists. Mayor Ray Morriss said the initial round of interviews were conducted Friday and Saturday at City Hall…

