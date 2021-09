The Orange County School Board met Monday evening to discuss potential changes and challenges facing the district and students as a result of the pandemic. It also received recommendations from the Orange County Health Department and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on whether the school district should allow the continuation of school athletic events, or shut down sports that are considered high risk for two weeks, from Sept. 14 to Sept. 30. The meeting was in response to a continued rise in positive Covid-19 cases and the rapid spread of the Delta variant throughout Orange County.

