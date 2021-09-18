CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Weather Forecast for Saturday, September 18th

By Terry West
heartoftherockiesradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMostly sunny skies are in store for today with a chance of rain developing tonight and again Sunday afternoon. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 85 today. Look for a low of 52 tonight. Sunday will only reach a high of 79. The San Luis Valley will...

heartoftherockiesradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 25

Recording of WCTV's weekend morning show. Recording of WCTV's 6 p.m. show. Leon County bids for cross country world championships. Championships coming to the Capital City are putting Tallahassee in the spotlight for hosting major sporting events. Now, Leon County tourism is looking to take it one step further. VOD...
LEON COUNTY, FL
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, September 25 Morning Forecast

A warm and dry pattern will wrap up the month of September, with comfortable mornings and warm afternoons. Temperatures will be close to 10 degrees above average. A cold front will slip through, carrying the clouds out of the viewing area for the start of today. As the cold front moves out of the region, high pressure will set in, resulting in sunny and clear skies. Temperatures will be mild and fall-like. Things will change as the weekend comes to a close; with the high-pressure system, warmer temperatures will be felt by Sunday, with the winds changing to a southerly flow. Temperatures will increase into the upper 80s, with a few 90s not out of the question. The humidity levels will remain on the lower side this weekend before the next front comes into play, increasing the levels.
ENVIRONMENT
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Sept. 25

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was another nice start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and 60s across South Georgia and the Big Bend Saturday morning. A weak surface cold front and a trough of low pressure aloft was moving through the Great Lakes and Ohio River Valley. That front is forecast to fizzle out Saturday into Sunday, but surface high pressure behind that is forecast to move into the Southeast in the same time period. The northerly flow with the high will bring in a reinforcing shot of drier air and bring less cloud coverage Sunday. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s inland and reach the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Rain chances will remain near zero for the weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Buena Vista#The San Luis Valley#Fairplay#The Death Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy