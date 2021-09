It’s not every day you run across an all-original 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle SS with the 402ci Big Block V8. That’s exactly what we tracked down on Craigslist for the Sacramento, California area and wanted to share with you all. Opinions will definitely vary on what this classic American muscle car is worth, but we’re not going to tell you what to think, only present what we know and let you decide if this is a worthwhile investment or not.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO