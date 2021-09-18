CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Elon Musk’s failed Tesla robotaxi promise is the height of self-driving hype

By Martin Ford
Fast Company
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 22, 2019, Tesla held an event it dubbed “Autonomy Day.” Intended to highlight the autonomous driving technology the company builds into every Tesla, the event featured presentations by CEO Elon Musk and other top executives and engineers. At the event, Musk said, “I feel very confident predicting autonomous robotaxis for Tesla next year.” He went on to suggest that Tesla would have a million such cars operating on public roads by the end of 2020.By “robotaxis,” Musk meant genuine self-driving cars, capable of operating with no one inside and able to pick up passengers and deliver them to random locations. In other words, a truly robotic version of Uber or Lyft.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk says he and Grimes are ‘semi-separated’

Elon Musk says he and musician Grimes have “semi-separated”.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO told Page Six in a statement on Friday: “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”Grimes has not publicly commented on the current status of her relationship with Musk. The Independent has contacted her representatives for comment.Musk and Grimes...
CELEBRITIES
invezz.com

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is optimistic the chip shortage situation will improve

Car manufacturers are most affected by chip shortages, forcing them to suspend production. Semiconductor shortage will cost the automobile industry $210 billion in revenue this year. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), stated on Friday that the current semiconductor situation would be resolved by next year. The...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Full Self Driving Beta Button is Live

SOURCES – Tesla. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
bizjournals

Tesla's plans to test new 'self-driving' tech raises concerns

Tesla Inc.'s plan to widely release a test version of a new test version of its its so-called "Full Self Driving" platform is drawing government concern. The San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) on Thursday said the name of the feature is misleading since it still requires a driver to constantly monitor the vehicle and be prepared to take control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
electrek.co

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is confident the chip shortage will be solved short term

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed that he is confident the chip shortage is going to be solved in the short term, despite many disagreeing. The pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for many electronics and computers that the supply chain couldn’t handle, especially the semiconductor industry. This microchip shortage,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Tesla's Elon Musk Sees Respite From Chip Crisis Soon

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk rebuffed the global auto chip crisis as a "short-term" problem that will be over by next year, CNBC reports. Musk previously acknowledged the impact of the crisis on its supply chain. At an Italian tech event joined by Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) and...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Driving Cars#Bloomberg Tv#Darpa#Aurora
SamMobile

Samsung is manufacturing Tesla’s next-gen HW4.0 self-driving chip for 2022

Not many Tesla owners might know this, but the renowned autonomous driving system is in part made possible by Samsung. Tesla’s first-generation self-driving chip was manufactured by Samsung, and this collaboration continues to this day. In recent news, Samsung won another contract to manufacture Tesla’s next-gen HW4.0 self-driving chip, which is expected to be installed in Tesla electric vehicles starting Q2 2022.
BUSINESS
CNET

Tesla Full Self-Driving: An overview of how it works

If there is one piece of technology that's pretty optimistic, it's Tesla's Full Self-Driving system. There are no self-driving cars on sale today, despite what "FSD" -- as Tesla owners and CEO Elon Musk refer to it as -- promises. We'll dive into what's actually included in FSD, how much it costs and what you want to be aware of when it comes to this system.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
Fast Company

EV company Workhorse Group feels more pain on recall news, worries of van safety

Embattled electric vehicle company Workhorse Group is taking a tumble on the stock market today after the company said it would be recalling units of its C-1000 cargo vans and suspending further deliveries to allow for “additional testing” and modifications, which would be necessary to certify them by federal safety standards.
BUSINESS
torquenews.com

Elon Musk Praises The Feedback Mind-Blowing Improvements of Tesla's FSD Version V10

To anyone accustomed to conventional cars, just naming the Autopilot concept might sound like something out of science fiction. In the case of the low percentage of people who know something about electric vehicles, there is even some possibility that they have heard of FSD, or Full Self Driving, from Tesla.
CARS
electrek.co

Elon Musk hints at new Tesla Gigafactory, denies location is in Russia

Elon Musk denied rumors that Tesla has selected a Russian city as its next location for a new Gigafactory. In the process, he hinted that Tesla is on the hunt for a new location. Tesla is currently in the process of starting production at two new massive factories, Gigafactory Berlin...
BUSINESS
Vice

We Were Promised Self-Driving Cars. Where Are They?

Your car was supposed to be driving you around by now. But our miraculous self-driving future is running late. Just a few years ago, experts predicted American streets would soon be filled with autonomous vehicles. Headlines told us to expect 10 million self-driving cars on the road by 2020, and that “from 2020 you will become a permanent backseat driver.”
CARS
CleanTechnica

Report Of A Tesla Factory In Russia Debunked By Elon Musk

A Russian news site, Arguments of the Week, reported that the first Tesla Russian plant will be built in Korolev, the heart of Russian cosmonautics. Korolev is near Moscow and the article noted that this was confirmed by two sources in the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

NTSB boss: Tesla's Full Self-Driving name “misleading and irresponsible”

Tesla has branded its most advanced driver-assistance tech Full Self-Driving, but the feature is nowhere close to delivering a fully self-driving experience. In fact, it still requires driver monitoring 100% of the time as it often makes mistakes. The new head of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has a problem with that.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy