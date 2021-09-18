CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Sharkey of meez: "Vision"

By Tyler Gallagher
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery often we get presented opportunities that can steer the course of the business, be it a partnership, a new market of customers, or a competitor who chooses to do something that we aren’t. For me, the worst outcome possible for a startup is finding yourself building a product you don’t love. And without a clear vision, it is easy to get stuck on a contrarian path. This couldn’t be more true with what we are building with meez. Our vision gets tested literally every day with feature requests that could improve short term gains, but would be detrimental to the long term goal of providing the greatest professional recipe tool ever built.

