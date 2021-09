After about a week-and-a-half of regular-season, it’s unlikely that many imagined the NFC East standings would look as follows:. The Eagles’ victory is hardly noteworthy as they defeated a lackluster Atlanta Falcons team, but it was a commanding 32-6 victory. Quarterback Jalen Hurts showed strong pocket presence throughout and finished as Pro Football Focus’ second-highest rated QB from both an offensive and passing grade standpoint in Week 1. The defense was strong too as it was the only team in the NFL to not allow a play over 20 yards. Of course, Philly is going to play better teams than the Falcons as the season progresses but this was a stronger start than expected.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO