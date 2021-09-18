Final thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

The anticipation has come to a head as the Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers today at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium as part of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff.

Bob Stoops will be in Norman with Fox and will be honored at halftime for his upcoming College Football Hall of Fame Induction in December. It is fitting that Stoops is in attendance as the former Oklahoma Sooners head coach was on the sidelines the last time these two teams met in the 2010 Big 12 Championship game.

The Oklahoma Sooners take on a Nebraska team that has rebounded well after a week 0 loss to Illinois in the rare opening week conference game. The Cornhuskers have won their last two games against Fordham and Buffalo by an average of 35 points.

Nebraska isn’t the team it once was, but that doesn’t lessen the excitement for this game. Our Sooners Wire Staff feels very confident in the Sooners’ chances to win this game, but some things need to be figured out as the two teams lock up for the first time in more than a decade today.

Don't Mess Around with the Huskers

In pretty much every game this year, the Oklahoma Sooners are going to have the talent advantage. It’s a fantastic reality that will serve them well in 2021. Unfortunately, when a team knows it’s the more talented team, it can lead to less talented teams hanging around because there isn’t a mental edge.

The Sooners have had their scare this season. Week one vs. Tulane is the wake-up call that should have everyone in the program on their toes for every single game despite the point spread or recent history.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have more than 60 players on their roster from Nebraska. Even if they were just pre-teens the last time these two teams played, they’ve probably heard their whole lives about the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry.

And now they get to take part in one as the underdog on the road, and that will undoubtedly have those players fired up to compete today.

Underdogs can be dangerous. All Oklahoma has to do is give up some points early in the game or turn the ball over to the Nebraska defense, and that could provide a spark that makes this game closer than many anticipate.

Oklahoma needs to come in with the same mentality it had against Western Carolina. They may be the better team, but they’re going to have to go out there and prove it.

Depth to be Tested

It will be interesting to see how Alex Grinch and cornerbacks coach Roy Manning handle the cornerback rotation this week with injuries to the secondary. Woodi Washington and Billy Bowman are banged up and look doubtful for today’s game.

Grinch hasn’t been too thrilled with the competitiveness he’s seen from those guys. Still, D.J. Graham, Jaden Davis, Latrell McCutchin, and Jeremiah Criddell look to be in line for some opportunities Saturday to put themselves ahead of a jumbled pack at cornerback.

The Oklahoma Sooners will be able to get pressure, which should help their corners. However, if the corners can’t cover, it doesn’t matter how much pressure the quarterback is under. A guy like Adrian Martinez has the athleticism to extend plays and wait on his receivers to get open.

If Woodi Washington or Billy Bowman cannot go today, the Sooners will need someone to step up.

Will Mario Williams have another solid day?

The Oklahoma Sooners have depth for days at wide receiver. Marvin Mims, Mario Williams, Mike Woods, and Jadon Haselwood represent one of the best foursomes in college football. They haven’t been asked to do much since they’ve played just one and a half games of football and the Sooners jumped out to a massive lead in the second quarter against Tulane.

It’s been a strange start. They’ve played well, but the opportunities have been spread thin. Among the Sooners’ primary starters and role players, they have six players with at least five receptions in the first two games.

Mario Williams leads the team with 10 receptions. Though he’s averaging just 8.6 yards per reception and an average depth of target of 5.7, he’s been an integral part of the Oklahoma Sooners passing attack the first couple weeks of the season.

Williams is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns and leads the team in first down receptions with six. Oklahoma quarterbacks have a 136.1 passer rating when targeting Williams, the highest of any wide receiver.

As the Oklahoma Sooners continue to try and find a way to minimize the workload on their running backs, Mario Williams has become a huge factor in the screen game. His ability to make plays with the ball in his hands has allowed the Sooners’ staff to get him some opportunities early in his Oklahoma Sooners career.

Sooners Offensive Line needs to Start Answering Questions

The Oklahoma Sooners have received up and down performances from their offensive line. Though the same five guys have started each of the first two weeks, the Oklahoma Sooners’ coaching staff remains adamant that their starting group isn’t solidified yet.

Some of that is due to talent, and at the same time, there are still questions.

Sure, they want to be able to rotate their players along the offensive line. At times. In reality, they’d love to find their five guys as they get ready to start Big 12 play next week against West Virginia and one of the best defensive tackles in the country in Dante Stills.

Cohesion and communication, which are built out of continuity are as important as talent along the offensive line. The more a group of guys plays together, the more comfortable they’ll get with communication from the center and communicating between each other. They’ll have a better feel of when to disengage combination blocks in the run game or when to slide over and provide help in the pass rush.

Talent matters and finding the best five can only happen if you play and have competition at a position group. However, at some point, it’s important to decide which guys will be your starting five.

Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh are two of the best coaches at what they do. They’ll figure it out, but hopefully the players provide the answers this week against Nebraska.

Can they Finish?

The Sooners showed against Western Carolina the attitude and mentality needed to contend for a national championship. A 60-minute mentality that pushes them regardless of what the score says. Against Tulane? Not so much.

After going back and forth with Tulane, the Sooners dominated the second quarter and jumped out to a 23-0 lead only to watch it slowly fade into the distance as the Green Wave came back to have a chance to take the lead at the end of the game.

So which Sooners team will we see today?

They’re going to be up at some point in this game. They’re good enough to beat Nebraska handily. The question is, what happens once they get a lead? Are they going to try to sleepwalk to the finish line as they did against a tough and gritty Tulane team, or are they going to look to dominate their opponent start to finish as they did against Western Carolina?

Though the Oklahoma Sooners are 2-0, they still have a lot to prove to themselves this week. Though they won’t answer every question, how they play against a solid Nebraska squad will go a long way toward telling us more about the makeup of this team.

Will the Sooners Remake this Magic?

After the 2020 Big 12 Championship game, the Oklahoma Sooners broke into Malcolm Kelly’s freestyle rap. That moment in Sooners history came after Oklahoma finished an improbable run for the Big 12 title with a 21-7 win over Nebraska in the Big 12 Championship.

Kelly was named the game’s MVP after catching 10 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Will the Sooners make another memory in the storied rivalry today?