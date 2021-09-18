CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Saints needed their players to step up vs. Packers. They answered the call | Detillier

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints had several players who stepped up their games during an impressive 38-3 season-opening win over Green Bay on Sept. 12. It came at the right time as the Saints have faced adversity. The team has been dislocated from New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida. Two of their star players are out of the lineup in defensive tackle David Onyemata (six-game suspension) and receiver Michael Thomas (injury). They lost quarterback Drew Brees to retirement and had personnel leave due to salary cap decisions this offseason.

