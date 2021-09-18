CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dulac, LA

'I don't see your trailer anymore': Dulac family loses home but ready to rebuild along with community

Daily Comet
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been over two weeks since Hurricane Ida hit, and in lower Dulac, the front lawn at Angie and Douglas Phillips's home flooded from recent heavy rains. United Houma Nation tribal member Chiann Phillips’ daughters — Braya Bergeron, 10, Emeree Breaux, 6, Emma Breaux, 8, and their cousin Tayden Carlos, 12 — took the opportunity to cool off and paddle around the yard.

www.dailycomet.com

