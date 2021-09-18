CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

I tried Guy Fieri's restaurant in Disney World, and I'd travel all the way back just to get more fries

By Amanda Krause
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xV4se_0c0A7uvW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLWTa_0c0A7uvW00
Before ordering, I posed with this Guy Fieri display in the restaurant.

Amanda Krause/Insider

  • I ate lunch at Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! restaurant while vacationing at Disney World.
  • Chicken fingers, fries, a soda, and eight sauces cost me about $18 - and I'd order the meal again.
  • I loved the chicken and most of the sauces, but the seasoned french fries stole the show.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

With so many dining options in Disney World , it's almost impossible to choose which ones to visit.

But on my latest trip to the Florida theme park , I knew I had to check out Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! in Disney Springs. After all, I grew up watching "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with my family, and nothing beats good chicken tenders for lunch, in my opinion.

Here's what it was like when I visited.

Chicken Guy is located at the center of Disney Springs

I parked for free inside the Orange Garage, passed through a security checkpoint, then headed down an escalator into Disney Springs. Once inside, I saw that Chicken Guy! is only a short walk from the entrance.

I arrived on a Tuesday afternoon around 4 p.m., and there were only a few people dining outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YWUZ_0c0A7uvW00
Chicken Guy! sits at the center of Disney Springs.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Ordering was simple, and I didn't have to wait very long for my food

It was a little busier inside with a few people waiting in line, so I had plenty of time to browse the menu, which was available via individual pamphlets and digitally on a screen near the registers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZYHl_0c0A7uvW00
The restaurant is open and welcoming, in my opinion.

Amanda Krause/Insider

There were a ton of meal options - from sandwiches and salad bowls to pickle chips and mac 'n' cheese - but I was set on ordering chicken strips.

Not only are the tenders a staple of the Chicken Guy! menu, but they're also the perfect food to pair with any of the restaurant's 22 signature sauces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EItho_0c0A7uvW00
There were menus everywhere.

Amanda Krause/Insider

I ordered the five-piece tender combo, which came with a soda, fries, and grilled or fried chicken strips. The meal also included your choice of two sauces.

But with so many sauces on the menu, I couldn't stop there. I ordered six more for $0.50 each, making my total meal cost $17.57.

And from there, I only had to wait a few minutes before employees called my name and handed me a tray full of food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WBdup_0c0A7uvW00
I couldn't wait to dig into my meal.

Amanda Krause/Insider

The chicken was fresh and tasty, and the sauces were some of the best I've ever tried

When I finally sat down with my food, my mouth was watering. Everything smelled delicious, and I didn't have the patience to open a sauce before taking my first bite of chicken.

The white meat of the tenders was fresh, tender, and tasty, while its outer breading gave it a nice crunch. I did think the chicken's flavor was a bit plain upon the first bite, but I later realized that's actually for the best - it creates the perfect base for sauce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmceq_0c0A7uvW00
The chicken tenders tasted real and not processed.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Of the surplus I ordered, my favorite sauce by far was the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ. It tasted sweet and classic, and if Chicken Guy! sold bottles of its sauces, that's the one I would've brought home.

I also loved the Teriyaki option, Chipotle Ranch, thick Lemon Pepper sauce - which was sweet with the perfect amount of lemon tang - and the light-orange Buffalo sauce, which I thought was spicy without being too overpowering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25PLdy_0c0A7uvW00
My favorite sauce by far was the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Chicken Guy!'s Honey Mustard and Special Sauce were good too, though they didn't stand out in my opinion. After all, the latter simply tasted like a mix of ketchup and mayo.

Finally, I tried the Wasabi Honey, which I wasn't a fan of. Its flavor was fine, but the green sauce was so runny that I couldn't enjoy it.

My favorite part of the meal by far was the french fries

Chicken Guy! doesn't share much about its fries on its menu , saying only that they're covered in "signature fry seasoning." But after trying them, I don't need to know more than the fact that they're delicious.

I was served a carton filled to the brim, and the fries were hot and tasted freshly made. The savory seasoning, on the other hand, reminded me a bit of Cajun fries without heat, and it was so flavorful that the fries tasted best without sauce.

However, I found that to be a nice break after eating so much sauce with my chicken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HIVB_0c0A7uvW00
I'd go back to the restaurant just to get more fries.

Amanda Krause/Insider

Chicken Guy! is worth a visit during your next trip to Disney

In my opinion, Chicken Guy! serves some of the best chicken on Disney property. But if you can't make it there, the chain also has restaurants in states like Tennessee and California at the time of writing.

Unfortunately, I live thousands of miles away from the nearest location, so I'm hoping one makes its way to New Jersey or New York sometime soon. But if not, I'd be happy to travel to Florida all over again for another bite.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2

Related
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
Mashed

This Chain Has The Worst Hot Sandwiches, According To 37% Of People

What, exactly, would you consider to be a "hot sandwich?" Would a hot dog fall into this category? What about a hamburger? According to a poll conducted by YouGov (reported by Food & Wine), 60% consider hamburgers to be sandwiches, while only 32% consider hot dogs to fall into that category. However, 62% said sloppy joes are members of the sandwich family, and there are even 15% of the populace who consider tacos to be sandwiches, too.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Is The #1 Most Popular Order at Every Fast-Food Chain

From McDonald's fries to Five Guys' burgers, most fast food joints are recognized for their iconic menu items. While you can probably guess what some of the most popular fast-food menu items are, there are plenty of dishes on this list that'll surprise you. If you've always wondered what most...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Breakfast Item According To 30% Of People

For those that still visit McDonald's for breakfast, it's no secret that fans have their favorite breakfast items that are a constant go-to. According to Thrillist, the fast food chain has slipped in recent years within the breakfast category, which might be why it's decided to roll out new menu items, like a pull-apart glazed donut, to try to win people back. However, they've tried and failed with that one before, and people don't seem overly enthused to even try it this time around.
RESTAURANTS
WGAU

National Cheeseburger Day 2021: Deals and freebies on burgers Saturday

Saturday is National Cheeseburger Day, and restaurants across the country are offering deals on burgers with all the fixings. Below are a few bargains on the American classic. (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.)
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#French Fries#Food Drink#Mac N#Chipotle Ranch#Honey Mustard#Special Sauce#Wasabi#Cajun
Newsweek

Man's Freakishly Large Burger King Chicken Burger Stuns Fast Food Fans

A seriously super-sized Burger King chicken burger has confused, delighted and terrified fast-food connoisseurs in almost equal measure. TikTok user taylorprice943 sent lovers of all things burger-based into meltdown after posting a video showcasing an abnormally large version of the fast-food chain's signature Ch'King sandwich. The Ch'King burger represents one...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

Wendy's Is Rumored to Be Discontinuing These Iconic Menu Items

Wendy's might have some bad news for fans enamored with its Made to Crave menu: the popular Pub burgers, chicken sandwiches, and fries may soon be gone from the chain. Less than a year after it was brought back by popular demand, the Pub line of menu items is starting to disappear from Wendy's locations nationwide leading some to believe the chain plans to retire the pretzel-bun items soon. The Pub menu includes the Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger, as well as its Double and Triple versions, three Pretzel Bacon Pub chicken sandwiches, in both fried and grilled versions, as well as Pub Fries. What ties them all together? The inclusion of warm beer cheese sauce, bacon, and a soft pretzel bun.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

The Worst Mistakes Everyone Makes Cooking Eggs, According to a Chef

Eggs are the quintessential breakfast food and, unlike some of our other favorites—waffles, pancakes, bagels—they're a healthy way to start the day. Eggs raise your HDL (otherwise known as your "good cholesterol") and have other health benefits including providing a good protein boost, building muscle, keeping your bones strong, and reducing inflammation.
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
Insider

Insider

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy