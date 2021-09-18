Game day preview: Murray State at Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN — Following a last-second defeat in its previous outing, Bowling Green State University hosts FCS opponent Murray State on Saturday.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Who: Murray State (1-1) at Bowling Green (0-2)

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium, Bowling Green

Spread: Murray State by 2

TV: ESPN3

Radio: 100.7 FM, Sirius XM channel 972

PLAYERS TO WATCH

■ Murray State: The Racers are adept at running the ball, and dual-threat quarterback Preston Rice and running back Damonta Witherspoon are the two main ball carriers. All six offensive touchdowns scored this season have been on the ground, and Rice has accounted for five. Additionally, Cortezz Jones has big-play ability with 9.1 yards per carry. Witherspoon has paced the team with 30 carries.

■ Bowling Green: If the Racers are going to run the ball, then someone has to be in charge of stopping them. Linebacker Darren Anders was the Mid-American Conference East Division Defensive Player of the Week following his 14-tackle performance Week 1 at Tennessee, and he chased that in Week 2 with eight tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown.

STATS TO KNOW

■ 8: Catches Falcons tight end Christian Sims had in his season debut against South Alabama. He totaled 76 yards, and he broke a big play for 51 yards.

■ 41: Total rushing yards for BGSU through their first two games.

■ 84: Receiving yards for Falcons receiver Austin Osborne, who is undoubtedly quarterback Matt McDonald’s favorite target. His 15 receptions are nearly double Sims’ total of eight, which is second on the team.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

■ Falcons offensive line vs. Murray State’s front seven: The Racers sacked Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder twice last week, and linebacker Eric Samuta forced a fumble that his team recovered. The Falcons have not been effective on the ground, and if that remains the case, McDonald will have to air it out, and his line will have to give him time to do so.

PREDICTION

Week 2’s loss to South Alabama was a gut punch for BGSU, but head coach Scot Loeffler and his players have talked all week about it being as good of a learning experience as any win could be. This could be every bit of a “get right” game before a tough matchup at Minnesota next week. Look for the Falcons to build confidence heading into that tall task, with Mid-American Conference play to follow. Bowling Green 20-14.

