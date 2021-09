To aide with depth following the injury to Stephen Vogt the Braves have claimed catcher Chadwick Tromp from the San Francisco Giants the team has announced. Chadwick appeared in 9 games for the Giants this season and hit .222/.222/.389 good for a 62 wRC+ and -.1 fWAR. He’s played 33 games in the majors for his career and has hit .215/.220/.418. He also appeared in 55 games for their Triple-A team where he hit .224/.265/.380. On the season, Chadwick has a 31% CS% in Triple-A, and 16% CS% in the majors.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO