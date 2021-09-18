CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

IKEA comes with furniture and accessories for gamers

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 7 days ago

IKEA already launched the line in China earlier this year, and it will be the rest of the world’s turn in October. There are 3 billion players worldwide: a large group that is often forgotten when it comes to solutions for a better life at home. According to IKEA. The...

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Shoe Racks You Need For Organizing Your Footwear

From resituating the way you place canned goods on your kitchen shelves to taking the time to place a lid on every rogue Tupperware tub in that one cabinet, good organization is key when it comes to feeling cozy and altogether in your own home. And in this equation, footwear is no exception. For this reason, investing in one of the best shoe racks is key when creating an organized home. If you’re anything like us, you’ve tried several ways over several years to organize footwear inside your home, and without much success. The floor of your closet doesn’t cut it...
APPAREL
TrendHunter.com

Barista-Approved Espresso Accessories

The april modular coffee tamper is a professional accessory for use amongst avid baristas and at-home espresso connoisseurs alike that will provide them with a premium way to prepare shots for pulling. The unit is 100% designed, produced and assembled in Copenhagen, and will work to event distribute coffee grounds...
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

Ikea Is Getting Plugged Into the Gaming World

Ikea's latest collection has a very specific consumer in mind: the gamer. There are currently over 2.5 billion active gamers worldwide, with the number growing every day. Ikea's new line of products made in collaboration with Republic of Gamers (ROG) is for them. The collection makes up six product families:...
ELECTRONICS
96krock.com

Lingonberries to League: Ikea Sells Gamer Gear

Why are gamers suing the makers of Genshin Impact? We dive into the sad expectations of video game fans. Also, Robbie fails at speaking Swedish and Ikea makes gamer gear now. And Rocket League makes major changes!. Subscribe to CheckpointXP Daily Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts or...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Toys#Furnishings#Uppspel#Sk Dis
GamesRadar+

Ikea's new Asus ROG collaboration brings affordable gaming accessories to all

Ikea has revealed its new range of gaming desks, chairs and accessories today. The new collection of over 30 pieces, created in collaboration with ASUS sub-brand Republic of Gamers was first announced earlier in the year but has been kept under wraps until today. The suite of new gear will land in UK stores on October 1 and includes storage, a CPU stand, ring light and mouse bungee as well as ergonomic chairs and desks.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

IKEA's ASUS ROG gaming collection comes to the US and UK this October

Almost exactly a year ago, IKEA announced it was partnering with ASUS’ Republic of Gamers unit to create an affordable collection of gaming furniture and accessories. After debuting in China and Japan, those products are finally making their way to the US and UK on October 1st. The collection is...
VIDEO GAMES
revolution935.com

Swedish House Mafia x IKEA

The Swedish company will launch a new collection of furniture with the most important trio of electronic music. These exclusive furnishing pieces will have a specific concept: emphasizing the creativity inside the home environment. IKEA says that the role of music is fundamental in a home, both for producers and...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Asus
Country
China
houstonianonline.com

IKEA comes with a wireless charger that can be “invisible” under the table

IKEA has been selling Qi wireless chargers for some time, both separately and as part of, for example, a desk lamp or a bedside table. Added to this is the SJÖMÄRKE charger, which is a wireless charger that must be installed on the underside of the table top. The smartphone or other wireless charging device can then be placed on the table and the device is charged.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Asus ROG furniture will be available to buy from US Ikea next month

In context: Ikea isn't new to the practice of collaborating with other companies to create product lines that cater to a specific crowd—the cross-pollination with Sonos and Teenage Engineering comes to mind. With Asus' ROG sub-brand, the Swedish company sought to make gamer-oriented furniture and accessories that look good and don't break the bank.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

IKEA: ASUS ROG gaming furniture will be released globally in October

The Swedish furniture company IKEA has issued a press release in which it is reiterating the plans to launch its gaming focused ASUS ROG furniture globally next month. Back in February we published an article about the official reveal of IKEA's gaming desks and chairs, which in part have been designed in collaboration with the well-known Republic of Gamers division of the Taiwanese computer maker ASUS, which currently holds the top position on our list of the best gaming laptops with the ASUS ROG Zephyrus S17 (from US$2,199 on Amazon).
ELECTRONICS
Design Taxi

IKEA x ASUS Charge Their Innovative Gaming Furniture Forward Into The US

After launching their futuristic gaming homeware in China back in February, IKEA and ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) are finally hitting start on the US market. The collaboration sees sleek ergonomic furniture and accessories that are just as functional for people in work-from-home setups as they are for pro gamers; after all, bad posture, wrist aches, and the tendency to spill drinks are things that impact most people.
ELECTRONICS
hunker.com

This New IKEA Product Lets You Charge Your Phone Through Furniture

When it comes to innovative new products for our homes, we always have an eye on IKEA. Perfect example: The brand just revealed that it will be selling the Sjömärke Wireless Charger ($39.99), which allows you to secretly charge your phone through furniture. When setting up the charger, you mount...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

IKEA's $39 accessory turns your table into a wireless charger — here's how it works

Wireless charging is a convenient technology that can be seen in a lot of industry-leading flagship devices, including Apple's new iPhone 13 and Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. This feature is handy to have, though even some of the best wireless chargers can clutter up your workspace since the vast majority still involve a pad that rests on a surface and a cable that powers up the accessory.
ELECTRONICS
IKEA Hackers

IKEA Makes It So Easy To Add Wireless Charging To Your Furniture

IKEA SJÖMÄRKE Qi wireless charging pad turns almost any flat surface into a charger. IKEA is not a newcomer to the wireless charging scene, having incorporated them in various furniture such as lamps or tables. But they were, at best, limiting as the items did not always fit in with the decor or needs of the user.
ELECTRONICS
GreenMatters

You Can Shop Secondhand From Home, Through These Online Thrift Stores

Buying vintage clothing and collectibles has been in vogue for some time now — not only do secondhand shops offer nostalgia at generally lower prices, but they also offer items that would otherwise have been discarded. It’s a sustainable way to shop and a great way for collectors to find what they need. And the digital age has made it possible to shop at the best online thrift stores without having to leave the comfort of your couch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TrendHunter.com

Smoke Effect Photography Accessories

The 'SmokeGENIE' smoke machine is an unexpected kind of photography accessory that will provide avid videographers and shutterbugs alike with a way to enhance their setups. The unit features a compact design that can be easily incorporated into a user's gear roster and will enable them to achieve a wide range of smoke effects. This includes a low hanging fog effect, haze, fog, dry ice effect and much more for a grand total of 25 modes to choose from.
ELECTRONICS
womanaroundtown.com

Bicycle Accessories

Exercise AND transportation, Wow! Fit your bike out to best advantage. WheelBrightz LED Bike Wheel Lights, Pack of 2: Designed with a full 7-feet of weather-resistant tubing and 20 micro LED lights . 14 colors. $24.88. Rechargeable Super Bright LED Bike Lights Front and Back: Waterproof metal shell. Includes 400...
BICYCLES
IKEA Hackers

Hidden Desk in an IKEA IVAR cabinet

My husband and I are now both working from home. We wanted to create a space in the living room where one of us can work from. But we also want the option to tidy up after the day’s work. That’s why we decided to create a hidden desk out...
INTERIOR DESIGN
atlantanews.net

Wooden Modular Furniture Market Is Thriving Worldwide with BYWAYINDIA, Herman Miller, USM Modular Furniture, IKEA

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Wooden Modular Furniture Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, Tables, Cabinets, Beds & Chairs], Applications [on, Household, Office Application] & Key Players Such as USM Modular Furniture, IKEA, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, TJX, Herman Miller, HNI Corporation, Okamura, Martela, Kimball International, BYWAYINDIA, Krishna Office Furniture Systems, DM Modular, AFC SYSTEMS, Yash Modular Furniture, Quama etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Wooden Modular Furniture report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy