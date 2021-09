Adam Cole won his in-ring debut for AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite, then immediately cut a promo on his disdain for Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus. The trio has chased away The Elite twice in the past two weeks, but Cole declared that the SuperKliq (himself and The Young Bucks) could easily beat them in a six-man tag match at the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam special on Sept. 24. The three babyfaces accepted the challenge later in the show, prompting Cage to make a few comments about Cole's old home in NXT.

