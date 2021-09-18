CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Taking some responsibility

Aspen Daily News
 7 days ago

The new mask mandate is very frustrating. It seems to be another knee-jerk reaction just like we had after the holidays last winter. Apparently our numbers were up again several weeks ago, but nobody was willing to step up then and do anything about it prior to these events, which could have dramatically improved our situation much sooner. This is very reminiscent of last winter when we waited to shut down until everybody had left, with the locals suffering the consequences.

