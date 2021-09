When the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, they will be facing a defense that has seemingly improved by leaps and bounds thus far in 2021 compared to years past. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic was brought onto the Terrible Podcast this week to discuss the game from the Bengals perspective, stating that the financial commitments over the past couple of seasons, specifically to the defensive line, has paid dividends in the team’s first two matchups against the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. Normally a defense that is easily exploited on the ground, the Bengals have held Dalvin Cook to 61 yards on 20 carries (3.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO