If you’re going carry-on only the next time you fly, you’ll need one of the best TSA-approved toiletry bags to hold your skin care products and cosmetics. The bag has to be clear, quart-sized, and zippered, as per the TSA’s requirements for travelers, which they call the 3-1-1 liquids rule. Meaning, each of your individual liquid/gel products has to be 3.4 ounces or less, and whatever liquids you take in your carry-on all have to fit into a single, clear zippered bag. You can only carry one TSA-approved toiletry bag in total, so if you have more stuff — or larger-sized bottles of shampoo or cleanser that are more than 3.4 ounces — you’ll have to check those instead.