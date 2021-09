A cat survived a scare at Hard Rock Stadium last Saturday, and so did the Miami Hurricanes, who scratched out a 25-23 win against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. This Saturday, the 'Canes (1-1) host the surprising Michigan State Spartans (2-0), who have not trailed an opponent yet this season. That means the defense will have to step it up against an offense, led by quarterback Payton Thorne and running back Kenneth Walker III, that has scored a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage in both their games so far in 2021.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO