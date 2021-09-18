CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detlef Schrempf Didn’t Realize Just How Great Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls Were Ahead of the ‘Biggest Mismatch in NBA Finals History’

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were heavy favorites against the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1996 NBA Finals, totally unbeknownst to Sonics star Detlef Schrempf. Schrempf was so focused on his own team’s success that he was blissfully ignorant to the aura that the 1995-96 Bulls team carried everywhere they went. In fact, he remembered being stunned the Sonics were such underdogs.

