Carol Ann Taylor, 80, of Eau Claire passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Whitcomb Tower in St. Joseph. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 600 Columbus Ave., Benton Harbor, MI, with Father James Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary recited at 6:15 P.M. at Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services, 2650 Niles Rd., St. Joseph. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John & Bernard Parish. Those wishing to leave an online condolence of Carol may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.