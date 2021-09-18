FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Wake Forest injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NCAA

———— Although the Florida State Seminoles have been trying really hard to start 0-3 for a few years now, even dating back to Jimbo Fisher’s last season (2017) when the Noles’ started 0-2 before finally beating Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, FSU has not lost the first three games of a football season since 1976, which coincidentally was Bobby Bowden’s first season as the FSU Head Coach.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO