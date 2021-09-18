FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Wake Forest injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NCAA
FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Wake Forest injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 3 NCAA game. The Noles come into the Notre Dame game with question marks on the offensive line. Maurice Smith and Robert Scott are questionable. However, starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach will miss the first half of the game after receiving a targeting penalty against Jacksonville State Saturday night.chopchat.com
Comments / 0