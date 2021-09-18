CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Wake Forest injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel and betting preview for Week 3 NCAA

By Kelvin Hunt
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFSU Game Saturday: FSU vs. Wake Forest injury report, schedule, live stream, TV channel, and betting preview for Week 3 NCAA game. The Noles come into the Notre Dame game with question marks on the offensive line. Maurice Smith and Robert Scott are questionable. However, starting linebacker Kalen DeLoach will miss the first half of the game after receiving a targeting penalty against Jacksonville State Saturday night.

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
FSU Preview: Florida State vs. Wake Forest

Florida State goes on the road Saturday to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at 3:30 PM on ESPN. Wake Forest is 2-0 on the season with wins against Old Dominion and Norfolk State. The last time these two programs faced off was in 2019 as the Demon Deacons...
FSU announces uniform combo vs. Wake Forest

Florida State, looking to notch its first victory of the 2021 season, travels to Winston-Salem to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. The Seminoles have worn their traditional home garnet jerseys and gold pants in their first two games, but they’re mixing it up for their first road game with a non-traditional uniform combination.
Third quarter game thread: FSU vs. Wake Forest

———— Although the Florida State Seminoles have been trying really hard to start 0-3 for a few years now, even dating back to Jimbo Fisher’s last season (2017) when the Noles’ started 0-2 before finally beating Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, FSU has not lost the first three games of a football season since 1976, which coincidentally was Bobby Bowden’s first season as the FSU Head Coach.
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
Maryland aims to stay unbeaten vs. road-tested Kent State

After quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa helped engineer a late comeback over Illinois to keep Maryland undefeated, the Terrapins will return home Saturday to close out their nonconference schedule against Kent State in College Park, Md. Maryland (3-0) got by the Fighting Illini 20-17 Friday night on a last-second field goal by...
Maryland names its captains for Week 4 matchup against Kent State

Maryland has named its captains for their week 4 contest against Kent State. The announcement came via their Twitter account for football and the 3 players that got the nod are Kenny Bennett, Jordan Mosley, and Carlos Carriere. Bennett is in his senior season and is already off to a...
Central Connecticut St has little to lose vs reeling Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- There's been an interesting phenomenon at Central Connecticut State this week. Some players with things like nagging aches and sore ankles, maladies that might keep them out of a practice in other weeks, seem to have quickly healed. Seems like everybody wants to make sure they can play this week.
