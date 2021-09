There was a time when Anthony Gose was one of the top prospects in baseball as an outfielder. He was a key part of the return for Roy Oswalt, only to be flipped for another top prospect in Brett Wallace. A consensus top 100 prospect prior to the 2012 season, Gose had intriguing power and speed, as well as a cannon of an arm in the outfield. However, those tools never quite translated to the majors, leaving Gose back in the minors as he attempted to convert to the mound.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO