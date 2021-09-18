CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Routes: More support for a passenger vaccine mandate, new Europe rules, United SFO-Paris and more

By Jim Glab
MySanAntonio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week’s developments, the Biden administration may be shifting its stance on requiring vaccinations for airline passenger as more officials speak out in favor of that policy; Austria, the Netherlands and the U.K. change their entry rules for U.S. visitors; Chile will reopen Oct. 1 with strict requirements for travelers; Southwest extends its alcohol sales ban; United revives buy-on-board food service; Delta brings back pre-pandemic boarding procedures; Alaska Airlines helps Mileage Plan members keep elite status; United plans a December revival of SFO-Paris nonstops; international route news from American, ANA, British Airways and Finnair; American buys a stake in Brazil’s GOL; Avelo kicks off Santo Rosa-Las Vegas flights; American and Southwest expand at Austin; and Alaska Airlines has a new option for avoiding long line times at Seattle’s TSA security checkpoints.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Routes: SFO to require vaccination, United travel credits, U.S. reopens to int'l visitors, more

In this week’s air travel developments, United Airlines introduces new flexibility and transparency for customers holding travel credits; the Biden administration will reopen the country to vaccinated international travelers in November, with new entry rules that also affect U.S. citizens; United says it’s ready to check vaccine certificates if a mandate is extended to domestic flights; the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reports that 10,000 of its workers have tested positive for COVID; the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) defends its efforts to curb unruly behavior from passengers, as Congress holds a hearing on the issue; American Airlines and JetBlue say they’ll fight a new Justice Department lawsuit aimed at blocking their Northeast Alliance; low-cost Avelo Airlines adds another Northern California route; international route news from United and Turkish Airlines; and San Francisco International Airport will require all airport workers to be vaccinated.
TRAVEL
Iola Register

Vaccine mandate for airline passengers still possible

WASHINGTON — The White House’s recommendation to require all visitors flying into the United States to provide proof of vaccination has sparked speculation over whether the federal government will ultimately require passengers on domestic flights to be vaccinated as well. The speculation increased even before the new requirements when Dr....
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japan Airlines#United Sfo Paris#Delta#British Airways#Finnair#Gol#The Washington Post#Transportation#Tsa#Oag#E U#The White House#European#The European Union#Covid#Vaccinated Americans
KRON4

SFO becomes 1st U.S. airport to mandate vaccinations for all employees

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All employees at the San Francisco International Airport must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday. It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for any U.S. airport, according to the mayor. All on-site personnel must be vaccinated. If they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Routes: Southwest from Bay Area to Tahoe-Reno, Biden's mask crackdown, new EU entry rules and more

In this week’s news, Biden orders the TSA to double fines for face mask violators and has some harsh words for unruly passengers; a Democratic congressman introduces a bill to mandate vaccinations for all domestic fliers; the Department of Transportation reports on its efforts to secure passenger refunds; France and other European nations tighten up their entry rules for U.S. visitors, and the city of Venice plans a system of fees and reservations for tourists. Elsewhere, Southwest brings back San Jose-Reno/Tahoe flights and Hawaiian returns to American Samoa; Philippine Airlines files for Chapter 11 reorganization; United reports a falloff in passenger demand as more consumer surveys point to a slump in leisure travel; Hawaii sees a drop in tourist arrivals as new vax mandates begin on Oahu and Maui; and a major airport tests the ability of dogs to sniff out COVID cases.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

Federal Vaccine Mandate: How Could The New COVID Rules Affect You?

) — The COVID pandemic seemed to be waning in the spring. As case numbers fell and vaccination numbers rose, mask mandates eased, and people returned to offices. Life was moving toward some sort of new normal. It’s since become clear that the pandemic wasn’t ending so much as entering a new phase. The Delta variant has COVID case numbers climbing in parts of the country once again. Similar to the pandemic’s early days, certain regions are running out of beds in their ICUs. Most of the new cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Experts believe that mass vaccination combined with vigilant masking is the only realistic path out of the pandemic. Vaccination mandates are being implemented across various levels of government and the private sector. On Thursday, President Biden announcedbroad vaccine requirements with the potential to affect approximately 100 million Americans. When the federal government’s rules start hasn’t been determined. But the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use in anyone at least 16 years old strengthened the legal ground on which it will be built. Some Republican governors have promised to sue the administration for the pending rules, claiming them to be unconstitutional.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
MySanAntonio

Delta Pushes Airlines to Create a National 'No Fly' List of Unruly Passengers, After Banning 1,600 People From its Flights

Delta Air Lines wants to create a national "no fly" list of banned passengers to prevent unruly behaviour onboard aircraft. The carrier has pushed other US airlines to share their lists of passengers who have been banned during the pandemic for disruptive behaviour, according to a memo to flight attendants on Wednesday, first reported by Reuters.
LIFESTYLE
Merced Sun-Star

California Democrats considering more COVID vaccine rules on top of Biden order

California Democrats said they would consider stronger vaccine mandates than what President Joe Biden announced Thursday if infection rates don’t decline and if outbreaks continue in schools over the next several months. Biden’s emergency rule announced Thursday mandates all private sector companies with more than 100 workers to require the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesfnews.com

Vaccination Requirement For SFO Workers

SAN FRANCISCO—It was announced on Tuesday, September 21 from the Mayor’s Office and the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) requiring all airport workers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate, the first for a U.S. airport, will go into effect immediately and requires all on-site personnel to be vaccinated or, if exempt, be tested weekly for COVID-19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Reuters

United says more than 97% of U.S. employees are vaccinated

CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Wednesday more than 97% of its U.S. employees have been vaccinated ahead of the company's Sept. 27 deadline for staff vaccination. The airline has taken a tough stance on employees who decline to get vaccinated and became the first U.S....
INDUSTRY
Fox40

Vaccine mandate implemented at SFO, first in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — All employees at the San Francisco International Airport must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Office of San Francisco Mayor London Breed said Tuesday. It’s the first COVID-19 vaccine mandate for any U.S. airport, according to the mayor. All on-site personnel must be vaccinated. If they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy