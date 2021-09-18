Routes: More support for a passenger vaccine mandate, new Europe rules, United SFO-Paris and more
In this week’s developments, the Biden administration may be shifting its stance on requiring vaccinations for airline passenger as more officials speak out in favor of that policy; Austria, the Netherlands and the U.K. change their entry rules for U.S. visitors; Chile will reopen Oct. 1 with strict requirements for travelers; Southwest extends its alcohol sales ban; United revives buy-on-board food service; Delta brings back pre-pandemic boarding procedures; Alaska Airlines helps Mileage Plan members keep elite status; United plans a December revival of SFO-Paris nonstops; international route news from American, ANA, British Airways and Finnair; American buys a stake in Brazil’s GOL; Avelo kicks off Santo Rosa-Las Vegas flights; American and Southwest expand at Austin; and Alaska Airlines has a new option for avoiding long line times at Seattle’s TSA security checkpoints.www.mysanantonio.com
