Eddie Murphy's Curly-Haired Granddaughter Evie Rocks a Floral Dress while Proving She's Smart in Video

Eddie Murphy's granddaughter Evie stole the heart of fans all over again with a recent clip posted to social media. The comedian's first grandchild, she impressively showed her knowledge at only 2 years old.

Toddlers are usually known to be sweet souls but seeing a toddler who is all beauty and brains is something anyone would find adorable. The comedic actor Eddie Murphy's granddaughter, Evie, has it all.

The little angel has a sweet appeal that makes fans love catching a glimpse. The youngster puts no effort into becoming a fan favorite, yet it is safe to call her the new face of the Murphy clan.

Eddie and Nicole Murphy's son, Miles Murphy, and his girlfriend Carly Olivia welcomed their daughter two years ago. Since then, the usually private family has found it difficult to keep her from fans.

In a recent post shared by her mom, Olivia, fans saw another cute side of the 2-year-old as she looked both stunning and smart while trying to learn her alphabets.

The sweet toddler rocked a lovely off-shoulder floral dress with her curly hair left undone, although she looked impressively pretty in it. The better part of the clip saw Evie expertly try to identify each object represented by a letter.

In the post's comment section, several followers and fans flattered the toddler, with some praising her for her striking looks while others applauded her fluency in spotting the objects.

Murphy has been a doting dad to Miles and is said to be a huge part of his life.

Evie's birth made the legendary comedian a first-time grandfather, and the actor's family can affirm that the little one is growing fast and already talks with much clarity. She recently marked her second birthday in July, and a series of pictures showed how the family marked it.

Murphy once opened up on how it feels being a father and a grandfather, noting he felt blessed to have his large brood surround him. The actor has multiple children from different relationships.

The 60-year-old comedian has ten children in total. He shares a son, Christian, with ex Tamara Hood and five kids with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell: Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, and Bella.

He also has a daughter Angel, 14, with "Spice Girl" member Mel B, and shares two children with current partner Paige Butcher; daughter Izzy and son Max. Although he is a proud dad, it is rare to see him pose with all ten kids simultaneously.

In 2018, the comedian and his large family posed together, and it was their first public family photo together. The picture sent waves amongst fans of the "Coming to America" actor.

Despite being a famous actor, Murphy shares a good relationship with his children, including his son Miles. Since the father of one was born, Murphy has been a doting dad to Miles and is said to be a huge part of his life.

One of his sons, Eric, recently made headlines after it was reported that he is dating Martin Lawrence's daughter. Their relationship was revealed in a sweet Instagram post celebrating his birthday. Their relationship comes as a splendid surprise to many fans.