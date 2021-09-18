CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School GameDay Week 2: Walpole at No. 9 Natick

By Chad Amaral, Boston 25 News
 7 days ago
NATICK, Mass. — For our Boston 25 High School GameDay Game of the Week for Friday, September 17, 2021, we were at Natick High School Memorial Field for a great matchup between rivals Walpole and ninth-ranked Natick. It was a packed house in Natick, which was able to fill the stadium with fans for the first time in 19 months because of the pandemic.

Both schools won their openers and were looking to carry that momentum into Friday night’s matchup.

