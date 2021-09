Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios picked up his 12th win of the season on Sunday as his club defeated his former Minnesota Twins team 5-3. The right-hander gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over 6 2/3 IP, marking his fifth-straight game registering a quality start. He was handed a five-run lead after the first, so he was able to cruise through most of the start until a home run in the seventh ended his night after 100 pitches. Berrios is having another solid fantasy campaign in his age-27 season with a 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 187 K in 180 IP in 30 starts this season. He'll have another chance to defeat his former club in a rematch versus the Twins from Minnesota next week.

