Warm Final Weekend of Summer – Storm Center AM Update: Saturday, September 18
The final weekend of the summer season will certainly have the feel of a pair of summer days…from above average temperatures to brisk southerly winds. Of the two days, Saturday will be the “cooler” and less windy of the two weekend days. With high pressure still in control for a little while longer, we’ll see temperatures in the 70s to low/mid 80s East River. To the west, however, we’ll likely see 90s.www.keloland.com
