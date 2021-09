When I was asked to be the chair of the capital campaign for the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, I had absolutely no hesitation. I had never done anything like this before, but because this project is of such importance, I was willing to take on the challenge. We raised $21.5 million in 2.5 years, broke ground last November and plan to open in late summer 2022. I’m so thankful for every one of you who has joined us on this journey.

