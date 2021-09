The Knox County Community Foundation this week awarded its largest-ever grant to Good Samaritan as it looks to bolster pediatric healthcare. The $85,580 grant was awarded as part of the foundation’s Target Lasting Change initiative and will be spent to increase the hospital’s level of pediatric readiness and expand Mobile Integrated Health-Community Paramedicine, all in an effort to better support pediatric patients and their families in Knox County.

