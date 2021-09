A man allegedly trying to avoid a protection from abuse hearing by plotting to kill his girlfriend to prevent her from testifying is in far bigger trouble. As the Citizens Voice reports, the man, identified as Clayton Leroy Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, Pa., is facing attempted homicide and other charges in the plot Pa. state troopers say was intended to make the death of 40-year-old Michelle Shulla look like an drug overdose accident.

